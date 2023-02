Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Brock Guerra Strandmo Dimaline Jones on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Technology Insurance, an AmTrust Financial company, to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a hail storm, was filed by the Potts Law Firm on behalf of Linh-Son Buddhist Association. The case is 1:23-cv-00122, Linh-Son Buddhist Association v. Technology Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 3:58 PM