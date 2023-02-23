Who Got The Work

Joel Max Eads of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Elco Administrative Services Company and Enterprise Leasing Company-West LLC in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed Jan. 9 in Nevada District Court by the702Firm on behalf of the Estate of Zhongping Zhou and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anne R. Traum, is 2:23-cv-00050, Ling Cai et al vs Enterprise Leasing Company-West LLC, et al.

Automotive

February 23, 2023, 6:55 AM