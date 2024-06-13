Who Got The Work

McDermott Will & Emery partner Andrew B. Kratenstein has entered an appearance for Trustpilot in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed April 12 in New York Southern District Court by Ramey LLP and the Law Office of David J. Hoffman on behalf of Linfo IP, is part of a wave of cases alleging that customer review portals on websites infringe the plaintiff's patent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:24-cv-02796, Linfo IP, LLC v. Trustpilot, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

June 13, 2024, 2:58 PM

Linfo IP, LLC

Law Office David J. Hoffman

Trustpilot, Inc.

McDermott Will & Emery

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims