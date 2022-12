New Suit - Patent

Abercrombie & Fitch was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts a patent for methods for discovering, extracting and presenting information in text content, was brought by Ramey LLP on behalf of Linfo IP LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01288, Linfo IP, LLC v. Abercrombie & Fitch Stores, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 19, 2022, 1:47 PM