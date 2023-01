Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a lawsuit against PVH Corp., the parent company for clothing brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged age-based employment discrimination, was filed by Niedweske Barber LLC on behalf of Christine Linfante-Hill. The case is 1:23-cv-00191, Linfante-Hill v. PVH Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 10, 2023, 4:56 AM