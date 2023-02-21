Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gallivan White & Boyd on Tuesday removed a negligence lawsuit against Primus Builders, P3 Advantage and Republic Refrigeration to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit pertains to a Jan. 2020 ammonia leak at plaintiff Lineage Logistics' storage facility in Statesville, North Carolina, which destroyed customers' products and killed a Lineage employee. According to the suit, the ammonia leak was caused by the defendants' negligent renovation work on the plaintiff's refrigeration systems. The complaint was filed by Burr & Forman. The case is 5:23-cv-00026, Lineage Logistics LLC v. Primus Builders Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 21, 2023, 6:38 PM