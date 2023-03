Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Curtin & Heefner on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by S. Gallant Law on behalf of John Lindsey, accuses Allstate of asserting a false and frivolous counterclaim for fraud in an underlying arbitration between the parties over alleged property damage. The case is 2:23-cv-00942, Lindsey v. Allstate Indemnity Co.