New Suit

The U.S. Justice Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were hit with a lawsuit on Monday in California Northern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The complaint seeks records pertaining to guns manufactured in America and sold to individuals and organizations in other countries. The suit was brought by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence on behalf of journalist and human rights activist John Lindsay-Poland, who coordinates the 'Stop US Arms to Mexico' project. The case is 3:22-cv-07663, Lindsay-Poland v. United States Department of Justice et al.

Government

December 05, 2022, 8:44 PM