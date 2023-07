New Suit - Securities

Sullivan & Worcester filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court against liquified natural gas supplier Venture Global LNG. The suit was filed on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she is being blocked from exercising certain vested stock options. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00879, Lindquist et al v. Venture Global LNG, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 06, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

John Ruggirello

Kathryn Lindquist

Paul Dillbeck

Plaintiffs

Sullivan & Worcester

defendants

Venture Global LNG, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract