Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Proskauer Rose on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services and Mount Sinai Health System to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, for the denial of group life insurance benefits, was filed by Simonetti & Associates on behalf of Barbara Lindgren. The case is 1:22-cv-06330, Lindgren v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 20, 2022, 4:14 AM