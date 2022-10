New Suit - Employment

Kelly Services and Abzena LLC were sued Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of Brittny A. Linder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04132, Linder v. Kelly Services Inc. et al.

Business Services

October 14, 2022, 12:54 PM