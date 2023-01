Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Norton Rose Fulbright on Friday removed a data breach lawsuit against cloud computing company Rackspace Technology to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Lindemann Law on its own behalf, alleges that privileged and confidential information belonging to the plaintiff's clients was compromised in a cyberattack. The case is 2:23-cv-00258, Lindemann Law APC v. Rackspace Technology Inc. et al.

Technology

January 13, 2023, 4:20 PM