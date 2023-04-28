New Suit - Consumer Class Action

MX Technologies, a fintech company which links users' bank accounts to businesses' apps and websites, was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses MX of 'screen scraping' by collecting and selling users' bank account data and other financial info to third parties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00806, Lincoln v. MX Technologies Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

April 28, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Calvin Lincoln

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Mx Technologies, Inc.

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims