New Suit

Lincoln National filed an interpleader lawsuit against M. Pauline Baker and Julianne Brogna on Thursday in Arizona District Court. The suit, which seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy, was filed by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01398, Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. v. Baker et al.

Insurance

August 18, 2022, 8:23 PM