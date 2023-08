New Suit - Conversion

Lincoln National filed a conversion lawsuit against Donna Bodganski on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kaufman Dolowich Voluck, accuses the defendant of refusing to repay a duplicate annuity payment which was wired to the defendant in error. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05096, Lincoln National Corp. v. Bogdanski.

Insurance

August 02, 2023, 7:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Lincoln National Corporation

Plaintiffs

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

defendants

Donna Bogdanski

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct