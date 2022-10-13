New Suit - Trademark

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick and other counsel filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of home health care services provider Lincare. The suit accuses Doxo Inc. of operating a website which misrepresents itself as an authorized agent of Lincare in order to trick Lincare licensees into paying extra charges toward their bills. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02349, Lincare Holdings Inc. et al v. Doxo, Inc.

Health Care

October 13, 2022, 12:21 PM