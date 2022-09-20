Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ballard Spahr on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CMB Export Infrastructure Investment Group 48, NK Immigration Services and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Chen Fang and Yu Lin, two Chinese nationals who loaned $550,000 to the defendants pursuant to an EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program partnership agreement. The suit seeks a loan refund and a rescission of the partnership agreement in light of the plaintiffs' new status as permanent residents. The case is 2:22-cv-06761, Fang et al. v. CMB Export Infrastructure Investment Group 48 LP et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 20, 2022, 6:33 PM