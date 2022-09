Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Altice USA d/b/a Optimum and AVR Enterprises to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Feitlin, Youngman, Karas & Gerson on behalf of two plaintiffs who claim they were subjected to anti-Asian intimidation and abuse, including threats inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 2:22-cv-05483, Lin et al v. AVR Enterprises, LLC et al.

Telecommunications

September 09, 2022, 6:34 PM