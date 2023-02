Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Walker on Friday removed a consumer class action against medical billing software company Tebra Technologies Inc., formerly known as Kareo Inc., to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi, claims that Kareo sends debt collection e-mails after 9 p.m. in violation of the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act. The case is 1:23-cv-20551, Limonte v. Kareo, Inc.

Health Care

February 10, 2023, 4:50 PM