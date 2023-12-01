Limits of Acceptable Courtroom Etiquette. Prosecutors Insist...

News From Law.com

Federal prosecutors insisted that Tom Girardi's own courtroom behavior during a mental competency hearing—including hurling an expletive under his breath at one of them—proved he was able to stand trial on criminal charges of stealing $15 million from clients. Prosecutors also cited Girardi's voicemails and police body camera footage from an attempted burglary at his home. Girardi's lawyers insisted the government's experts weren't qualified and failed to consider colleagues and others who observed his mental decline.

Legal Services

December 01, 2023, 2:37 PM

nature of claim: /