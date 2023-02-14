Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rawle & Henderson on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against baby products seller the Boppy Co. and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The partially redacted suit was filed by Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock & Dodig on behalf of Mercedes Limeux and Aryhoun Akeen Smith Sr., who claim their child died from asphyxiation after being placed in a Boppy Lounger. The case is 5:23-cv-00587, Limeux et al v. The Boppy Company, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 14, 2023, 6:33 PM