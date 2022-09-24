New Suit - Contract

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed a petition on Friday to confirm a $21 million arbitration award in favor of Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC d/b/a Ocean Point Terminals. The complaint seeks entry of judgment against Unipec America Inc. in accordance with a Sept. 14 ruling by a three-person arbitration tribunal in a contract dispute between the parties. Unipec is a subsidiary of China International United Petroleum and Chemicals Co. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08169, Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC d/b/a Ocean Point Terminals v. Unipec America, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 24, 2022, 3:01 PM