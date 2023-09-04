John W. Bridger and Kamilla Shlimak Vener of Wilson Elser have stepped in to represent Amazon Logistics Inc., doing business as Prime, in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The case was filed July 20 in Texas Southern District Court by Terry Bryant PLLC on behalf of Duane Limbaugh and Jennifer Limbaugh. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ewing Werlein Jr., is 4:23-cv-02661, Limbaugh et al v. Amazon Logistics, Inc. d/b/a Prime et al.
Internet & Social Media
September 04, 2023, 9:57 AM