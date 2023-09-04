Who Got The Work

John W. Bridger and Kamilla Shlimak Vener of Wilson Elser have stepped in to represent Amazon Logistics Inc., doing business as Prime, in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The case was filed July 20 in Texas Southern District Court by Terry Bryant PLLC on behalf of Duane Limbaugh and Jennifer Limbaugh. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ewing Werlein Jr., is 4:23-cv-02661, Limbaugh et al v. Amazon Logistics, Inc. d/b/a Prime et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 04, 2023, 9:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Duane Limbaugh

Jennifer Limbaugh

Plaintiffs

Terry Bryant PLLC

defendants

Amazon Logistics, Inc.

Amazon Logistics, Inc. d/b/a Prime

Isaac Javier Mendez Garcia

Ms. Evelyn, LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis & Williams LLP

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision