New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Pfizer was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Minnesota District Court over the company's generic version of the anti-smoking drug Chantix. The court case, brought by Meshbesher & Spence, claims that Pfizer's drug, known generically as varenicline, contains carcinogens and was not properly approved for safety and effectiveness. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02243, Lima v. Pfizer, Inc.