Who Got The Work

Brian A. Scotti and Stephanie Gardner Bortnick of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to represent the Dupont Circle Hotel in a pending employment lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 22 in District of Columbia District Court by Zipin, Amster & Greenberg, brings wage-and-hour claims on behalf of an assistant banquet manager. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John D. Bates, is 1:22-cv-03563, Lilyea v. Doyle Dupont, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 07, 2023, 8:22 PM