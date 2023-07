Removed To Federal Court

Kohl's on Thursday removed a telemarketing class action to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Kuhn Raslavich PA, claims that Kohl's placed sales calls to Florida residents in violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. Kohl's is represented by Kelley Drye & Warren. The case is 8:23-cv-01637, Lillian Brito v. Kohl's, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 21, 2023, 6:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Lillian Brito

defendants

Kohl's, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kelley Drye & Warren

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract