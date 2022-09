Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hancock Daniel & Johnson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Progressive and Esurance, a subsidiary of Allstate, to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Klein Rowell & Shall on behalf of Marci-Lynn Lilla and Ellen O'Connor. The case is 2:22-cv-00398, Lilla et al. v. Progressive Marathon Insurance Co. et al.