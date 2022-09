New Suit

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was sued Thursday in Texas Southern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court action was brought by the Sahadi Legal Group on behalf of Nathan Lill. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00038, Lill v. FCA US, LLC.

Automotive

September 22, 2022, 8:00 PM