New Suit - Securities Class Action

Hair care company Olaplex and its top officials was hit with a securities class action Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP, contends that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that competition in the hair care market was stronger than they had presented to investors and thus, Olaplex was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08395, Lilien v. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 17, 2022, 2:01 PM