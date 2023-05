New Suit - Intellectual Property

Motorola Solutions and Vigilant Solutions Inc. were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The court action, pertaining to a licensing agreement, was filed by Calhoun Bhella & Sechrest on behalf of Likeness Data. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00560, Likeness Data v. Vigilant Solutions, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

May 19, 2023, 4:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Likeness Data

Plaintiffs

Calhoun Bhella & Sechrest

defendants

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Vigilant Solutions, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract