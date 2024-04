News From Law.com

A New Jersey man who claims he suffered life-threatening injuries from ingesting an elixir with the nickname "gas station heroin" has sued the product's manufacturer and a store that sold it to him. When Gregory Newman took 3 milliliters of Neptune's Fix, he allegedly felt sudden and intense anxiety and panic, became unconscious, suffered seizures and swelling of the brain, and was hospitalized for two weeks, according to the complaint.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 15, 2024, 5:46 PM

