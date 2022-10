News From Law.com

The justices called for the solicitor general's views on an obscure eligibility case involving smart watches that raises similar issues to American Axle v. Neapco Holdings. Separately, the court also asked the SG's views on an induced infringement case involving an FDA-approved label that "carves out" non-patented uses of a pharmaceutical.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 03, 2022, 3:49 PM