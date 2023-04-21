New Suit

Arch Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Iowa Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Hammer Law Firm and Reed Smith on behalf of specialty Italian food wholesaler Liguria Foods LLC. The suit seeks a declaration that Arch has a duty to reimburse the plaintiff for damages from an underlying lawsuit in which a third party refused to pay for a delivery of pepperoni from Liguria, claiming that the pepperoni was contaminated with plastic and metal shavings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03014, Liguria Foods LLC v. Arch Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 12:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Liguria Foods LLC

Plaintiffs

Hammer Law Firm PLC

defendants

Arch Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute