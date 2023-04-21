Arch Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Iowa Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Hammer Law Firm and Reed Smith on behalf of specialty Italian food wholesaler Liguria Foods LLC. The suit seeks a declaration that Arch has a duty to reimburse the plaintiff for damages from an underlying lawsuit in which a third party refused to pay for a delivery of pepperoni from Liguria, claiming that the pepperoni was contaminated with plastic and metal shavings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03014, Liguria Foods LLC v. Arch Insurance Company.
Insurance
April 21, 2023, 12:53 PM