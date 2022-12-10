Who Got The Work

Hillary Raimondi of Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry has entered an appearance for Paula Deen Ventures LLC in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 26 in New York Southern District Court by the Shaked Law Group, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to deaf and hearing-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:22-cv-09179, Ligon v. Paula Deen Ventures, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

December 10, 2022, 11:23 AM