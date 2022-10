Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Friday removed a data breach lawsuit against First Republic Bank and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by FisherBroyles on behalf of Lightspeed Financial Services Group, which claims it lost over $1.8 million due to a third party's phishing scheme. The case is 2:22-cv-06219, Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC v. First Republic Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 21, 2022, 6:32 PM