Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Gibbons and Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto have stepped in to defend LightningBolt Europe S.A. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 3 in New York Southern District Court by Leason Ellis LLP on behalf of clothing retailer Lightning Bolt US LLC. The suit pursues claims that the defendant uses a website with a confusingly similar URL to the plaintiff’s to market competing merchandise. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-03724, Lightning Bolt US LLC v. LightningBolt Europe, S.A.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 11, 2023, 8:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Lightning Bolt US LLC

Plaintiffs

Leason Ellis LLP

defendants

LightningBolt Europe, S.A.

defendant counsels

Fitzpatrick Cella Harper & Scinto

Gibbons

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims