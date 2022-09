New Suit - Patent

Barnes & Thornburg and Parker Schwartz filed a patent infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of Lighting Defense Group. The suit targets Shanghai Sansi Electronic Engineering over three patents pertaining to LED technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01476, Lighting Defense Group LLC v. Shanghai Sansi Electronic Engineering Co. Ltd.

August 31, 2022, 8:29 PM