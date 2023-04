Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greensfelder Hemker & Gale on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cox Communications and CoxCom LLC to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for fiber optic line installation, was filed by Spencer Fane on behalf of LightCore Optical Solutions. The case is 6:23-cv-03125, LightCore Optical Solutions LLC v. Cox Communications Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

April 24, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Lightcore Optical Solutions, LLC

defendants

Cox Communications, Inc.

CoxCom, LLC

defendant counsels

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract