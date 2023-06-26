Who Got The Work

Benjamin T. Pendroff of Barnes & Thornburg has entered an appearance for Cognituv LLC, formerly known as LP-USA LLC, in a pending cybersquatting and trademark infringement lawsuit. The case was filed May 12 in Texas Western District Court by Cadwell Clonts Reeder & Thomas on behalf of anti-microbial UV-C products manufacturer Light Progress SrL. The suit accuses LP-USA of failing to comply with any of Light Progress's requests to cease and desist from using its trademarks and its domain name after an excuted international distribution agreement was terminated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:23-cv-00537, Light Progress, SRL v. Cognituv, LLC.

Technology

June 26, 2023, 6:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Light Progress, SRL

Plaintiffs

Cadwell Clonts Reeder & Thomas LLP

defendants

Cognituv, LLC

Cognituv, LLC f/k/a LP-USA, LLC

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims