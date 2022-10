Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim, was filed by the Morgan Law Group on behalf of Jean Light and Russell Light. The case is 6:22-cv-01983, Light et al v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 6:52 AM