Amazon was sued on Tuesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Paulus H. Chan on behalf of Benjamin Joseph Ligeri and his companies, accuses the defendant of unlawfully deactivating the plaintiffs' Amazon accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00603, Ligeri et al. v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

May 09, 2023, 6:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Benjamin Joseph Ligeri

Central Concepts, Inc.

Trademark Holdings, LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Paulus H Chan LLC

defendants

Amazon Services, LLC

Amazon.com Inc.

Amaon Capital Services, Inc

Amazon Business Payments, Inc.

Amazon Mexico Services, LLC

Amazon, LLC

Medcare, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims