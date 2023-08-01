Who Got The Work

John M. Magliery and Adam W. Sgro of Davis Wright Tremaine have entered appearances for Amazon.com and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 9 in Connecticut District Court by attorney Paulus H. Chan on behalf of Benjamin Joseph Ligeri and his companies, accuses the defendant of unlawfully deactivating the plaintiffs' Amazon accounts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer, is 3:23-cv-00603, Ligeri et al v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 01, 2023, 7:36 AM

Benjamin Joseph Ligeri

Benjamin Ligeri

Central Concepts, Inc.

Global Specialty Products, LLC

Medcare, LLC

Trademark Holdings, LLC

Law Offices Of Paulus H Chan LLC

Amazon Services, LLC

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Services LLC

Amaon Capital Services, Inc

Amazon Business Payments, Inc.

Amazon Capital Services, Inc

Amazon Mexico Services, Inc.

Amazon Mexico Services, LLC

Amazon Payments, Inc.

Amazon, LLC

Medcare, LLC

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims