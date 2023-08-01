John M. Magliery and Adam W. Sgro of Davis Wright Tremaine have entered appearances for Amazon.com and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 9 in Connecticut District Court by attorney Paulus H. Chan on behalf of Benjamin Joseph Ligeri and his companies, accuses the defendant of unlawfully deactivating the plaintiffs' Amazon accounts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer, is 3:23-cv-00603, Ligeri et al v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.
August 01, 2023, 7:36 AM