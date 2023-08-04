New Suit - Securities

Magellan Midstream Partners and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by ONEOK for roughly $19 billion. The suit, brought by Engel Law on behalf of Phil Lifschitz, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06858, Lifschitz v. Magellan Midstream Partners LP et al.

Energy

August 04, 2023, 5:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Phil Lifschitz

Ny

defendants

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Aaron L. Milford

Barry R. Pearl

Chansoo Joung

Edward J. Guay

James R. Montague

Lori A. Gobillot

Sivasankaran Somasundaram

Stacy P. Methvin

Walter R. Arnheim

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws