Magellan Midstream Partners and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by ONEOK for roughly $19 billion. The suit, brought by Engel Law on behalf of Phil Lifschitz, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06858, Lifschitz v. Magellan Midstream Partners LP et al.
Energy
August 04, 2023, 5:21 PM