LifeWallet Intends to Fight Nasdaq Delisting With Reverse St...

News From Law.com

LifeWallet intends to use a reverse stock split to boost its languishing share price and avoid a delisting determination from Nasdaq, according to a Friday afternoon U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The Miami-based health care data company and Medicare recovery firm founded by lawyer John Ruiz received a delisting determination notice from Nasdaq on Sept. 5 after the stock traded below 10 cents for 10 consecutive business days, a violation of the Nasdaq Capital Market's rules against penny stocks.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

September 08, 2023, 5:52 PM

nature of claim: /