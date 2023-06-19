Lifetime Achiever: Sarah Borders | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Sarah Borders, a partner with King & Spalding in Atlanta, was honored for a career that started at the firm in 1989 and ended when she retired in December. "Sarah Borders developed one of the leading restructuring and finance practices in the Southeast and served as a strong leader for King & Spalding," according to her nominator essay. "She did this while devoting significant time to the education and development of other lawyers and to serving the Atlanta community."

Georgia

June 19, 2023, 11:01 AM

