Jim Hardin, a resident principal with Offit Kurman's Charlotte and Rock Hill, South Carolina, offices, was honored for a career that has spanned almost half a century. "With nearly 50 years of experience handling complex estate planning matters, Jim Hardin has earned a reputation as one of the most dependable and impactful trust and estate attorneys in the Carolinas," according to his nominator essay.

North Carolina

June 19, 2023, 11:03 AM

