Lifetime Achiever: Jill Steinberg | Law.com Radar

Jill Steinberg, a shareholder with Baker Donelson's offices in Atlanta and Memphis, was honored for her leadership within the firm. "As Baker Donelson's first woman litigation shareholder and first woman practice group leader, Jill Steinberg has devoted her career, passions and time to advancing women in the legal industry," according to her nominator essay. "A shareholder in the Memphis office, Jill is a former chair of the tort and product liability group and licensed to practice in Tennessee and Georgia."

June 19, 2023, 11:05 AM

