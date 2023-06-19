Lifetime Achiever: Harrison Marshall | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Harrison Marshall, a retired partner with McGuireWoods in Charlotte, was honored for a 36-plus-year career in which he was "recognized by colleagues and clients as a consummate professional whose counsel about legal and firm management matters is highly valued," according to his nominator essay. "Harrison's practice was remarkable for its breadth and range, encompassing several specialized and sophisticated legal areas," the essay said. "He was an outstanding, versatile corporate lawyer."

North Carolina

June 19, 2023, 11:04 AM

