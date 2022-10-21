New Suit - Trademark

Akerman filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Lifestyles CFL LLC, a magazine publisher. The suit contends that the defendant's use of the 'Winter Garden Lifestyle' mark is identical and confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Winter Garden Lifestyle' mark and the rest of it's infringed marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01934, Lifestyles CFL LLC v. Adams.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 21, 2022, 6:12 AM