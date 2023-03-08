Removed To Federal Court

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart removed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday to Maryland District Court against Compass DMV LLC and four former brokers for Lifestyle Realty d/b/a Donna Kerr Group. The suit was brought by Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker on behalf of Lifestyle Realty, which claims over $2 million in damages due to the defendants' alleged misappropriation of client data in service of a competing venture. The individuals who formerly worked for the plaintiff are represented by Miles & Stockbridge. The case is 8:23-cv-00629, Lifestyle Realty, LLC v. Compass DMV, LLC et al.

Real Estate

March 08, 2023, 2:43 PM